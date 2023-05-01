UrduPoint.com

PPP Committed To Take All Possible Measures For Strengthening Labour Laws, Welfare Of Workers

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister's Adviser on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Monday reiterated his party's commitment to take all possible measures, including strengthening the exciting labour laws, for enhancing the welfare and living standards of workers and their families.

On the eve of World Labour day, talking to a private news channel, he congratulated to all the country's workforce, in both the private and public sectors who have been contributing and untiring struggle.

The sole purpose of celebrating this day is to initiate practical steps to provide job protection to labourers and industrial workers against any exploitation, he added.

It is a day which has provided us an opportunity to acknowledge invaluable contributions of our labour, both inland and abroad, towards nation-building, he mentioned.

He said that May 1st would be celebrated with the same enthusiasm as it was observed under the leadership of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

"PPP's struggle for the rights of labour and other working classes is unmatched in the past, he said, adding, PPP will always stand by them in their fight for dignity and rights."

