PPP Committed To Uphold Democratic Values: Bilawal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday reaffirmed his party’s resolute commitment to upholding democratic values, defending human rights, and promoting inclusive governance.
In a message on the occasion of the International Day of Democracy on September 15, he highlighted that democracy is not just a system of government but the foundation for a society where every citizen’s voice is heard, respected, and protected.
He stressed that the journey towards a stronger democracy is a continuous process requiring vigilance, perseverance, and the active participation of all segments of society.
“Democracy thrives when the rule of law prevails, when institutions are strengthened, and when the rights of the people are safeguarded against oppression and inequality,” he remarked.
Bilawal Bhutto also endorsed the United Nations’ theme for this year’s International Day of Democracy: “Ensuring effective governance of AI at all levels.”
He emphasized the importance of responsible and ethical governance of artificial intelligence, stressing that emerging technologies must serve the people and be harnessed to promote transparency, accountability, and human rights.
Bilawal Bhutto further called for collective efforts to protect democratic processes and institutions, especially in times when they are under threat.
He emphasized that Pakistan’s progress and prosperity are inextricably linked with its democratic evolution.
“PPP has always been at the forefront of the struggle for democracy, from the leadership of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to the sacrifices of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. Our Party remains dedicated to ensuring that the democratic ideals our three generations fought for continue to flourish in Pakistan,” he added.
He also encouraged the youth to actively engage in the democratic process, recognizing them as the driving force behind Pakistan’s future. He stressed that their involvement is essential for ensuring a more inclusive, transparent, and accountable governance system.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterating the PPP’s commitment to strengthening democracy in Pakistan and ensuring that the principles of justice, equality, and human dignity form the bedrock of the nation’s governance.
He urged the nation to uphold these values and work towards building a Pakistan that truly embodies the spirit of democracy in both the traditional and digital realms.
