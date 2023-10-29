Open Menu

PPP Committed To Uplift Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2023 | 08:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Former provincial assembly member of the Pakistan Peoples Party Abdul Jabbar Khan has emphasized the significance of revitalizing and uplifting Hyderabad, expressing that this remains a prime priority for the party's leadership.

He said that the party leadership has initiated various projects, including road construction, park beautification, urban development initiatives, and several other projects to enhance the city's grandeur and advancement.

In a statement on Sunday, he said that for the first time, the people of Hyderabad have trusted the representatives of the party; they have had great success, and as a result of this, the PPP plays a role in solving their long-standing problems.

He asserted that the relationship between the PPP and the public has always been inseparable, and the mutual expectations between the people and the PPP remain significant.

He recalled the exemplary developmental work accomplished during the tenure of former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and stressed the deep-rooted, longstanding relationship between the people of Sindh and the PPP.

The ongoing developmental projects in Hyderabad, he believes, will further cement the city's residents with the PPP for years to come.

