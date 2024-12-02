Open Menu

PPP Committee Discusses Ongoing Political Challenges

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 04:21 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Rabta Committee met with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the chair to coordinate and prioritise

responses to ongoing political challenges here at Bilawal House.

Members recounted their ongoing and unresolved issues, said a communique on Monday.

Policy issues such as flood rehabilitation, water management controversies, challenges to the agricultural and digital economy and public interest legislation were discussed in detail. They also noted the growing surge in terrorism in the country.

The PPP Chairman instructed committee members to collaborate with political parties to identify issues on which political consensus can be formed and present recommendations to the Party’s Central Executive Committee later this month.

