PPP completes mission of Benazir by restoring constitution: Asif Ali Zardari

President, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari Saturday said that PPP has completed the mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto by restoring the constitution to its true form and still believes in a strong parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :President, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari Saturday said that PPP has completed the mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto by restoring the constitution to its true form and still believes in a strong parliament.

In a message on the birth anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, he said Shaheed Mohtarma defeated two dictators by her valiant struggle, said a press release.

He said that her struggle has been a milestone for all democratic loving people. Her foreign policy earned respect of the country.

Asif Zardari said that PPP was still fighting the anti-democratic mindset and those who criticize the Charter of Democracy were the remnants of dictators. The people are the greatest judge after the Allah Almighty, he concluded

