PPP Condemns Arrest Warrants Of Asif Ali Zardari

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 32 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 02:27 PM

PPP condemns arrest warrants of Asif Ali Zardari

PPP leader Palwasha Khan says the  PTI government is clearly confused and chairman NAB is being blackmailed,

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 15th, 2020) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have condemned the issuance of arrest warrant of former President of Pakistan and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Addressing a press conferencesenior leader of PPP Palwasha Khan said that nuclear assets of this country were not secure in hands of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PPP leader press conference after National Accountability Bureau (NAB) issued arrest warrants for former president of Pakistan and co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari over suspicious transaction of Rs 8 billion in fake accounts case.

She said Imran Khan was brought into power through some conspiracy, pointing fingers at absence of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Zulfi Bukhari.

“Nuclear assets are not safe as Imran Khan has been brought into power by some conspiracy while his close aides Tareen and Bukhari have fled the country,” said Palwasha Khan.

She condemned issuance of arrest warrant against Zardari, saying that the former president was currently on bail.

“The government is clearly confused and chairman NAB is being blackmailed,” she said.

Palwasha Khan also said that PPP would hold a powerful rally and protest on October 18.

“Punjab police is harassing and arresting our workers. They are doing exactly what Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done in Kashmir,” said the PPP leader.

