UrduPoint.com

PPP Condemns Attack On APP, Radio Pakistan Offices

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2023 | 11:20 AM

PPP condemns attack on APP, Radio Pakistan offices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party Secretariat Information Secretary Amjad Khan Afridi has condemned the recent attack on the Radio Pakistan and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) office, stating that the damage to the property was unacceptable.

In a statement, he expressed solidarity with the journalist friends of Radio Pakistan and APP.

He accused the PTI protestors of destroying the equipment and vehicles of the organizations and called for strict action against those responsible for the cowardly attack.

"Pakistan People's Party has demanded that police and law enforcement agencies provide full security to media houses and journalists," Afridi said.

More Stories From Pakistan

