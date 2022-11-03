PPP condemns attack on Imran Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed has strongly condemned assassination attack on PTI chairman Imran Khan.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said the PPP believed in tolerance and harmony in the politics, adding that the party considered intolerance and torture as poison in the politics.

He prayed quick recovery of the PTI chairman and demanded the provincial and Federal governments to form a high level joint investigation team to probe the incident.