PPP Condemns Employee Removal Bill In KPPA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The recent approval of the Employee Removal Bill by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has raised serious concerns, with the bill set to result in the termination of thousands of government employees.
Critics argue that the move is an unjust measure that disproportionately impacts hardworking individuals and fails to address the root causes of over-employment.
Osama Yawar, Advisor for Media and Strategy to the Provincial President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a statement issued on Tuesday condemned the bill, calling it an "anti-people policy" that targets employees who were hired through legitimate channels.
Yawar emphasized that instead of penalizing these employees, the government should hold accountable those responsible for creating unnecessary positions and allowing over-employment in the first place.
"Why should employees, who were hired through proper channels, bear the brunt of administrative mismanagement?" Yawar said, urging an investigation into those responsible for authorizing these posts.
Critics of the bill warn that mass layoffs will not only exacerbate unemployment but also lead to economic instability and social unrest in the province. He argue that more effective solutions, such as administrative reforms and improved efficiency, should be explored to address the issue without jeopardizing livelihoods.
PPP has expressed solidarity with the affected employees and called on the provincial government to reconsider its decision. "The welfare of the people must always come first," Yawar said, urging for a more humane and transparent approach to governance.
As the situation unfolds, many are questioning whether this drastic move will ultimately benefit the province or create more challenges for its citizens.
