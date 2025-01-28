Open Menu

PPP Condemns Employee Removal Bill In KPPA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 01:10 PM

PPP condemns employee removal bill in KPPA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The recent approval of the Employee Removal Bill by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has raised serious concerns, with the bill set to result in the termination of thousands of government employees.

Critics argue that the move is an unjust measure that disproportionately impacts hardworking individuals and fails to address the root causes of over-employment.

Osama Yawar, Advisor for Media and Strategy to the Provincial President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a statement issued on Tuesday condemned the bill, calling it an "anti-people policy" that targets employees who were hired through legitimate channels.

Yawar emphasized that instead of penalizing these employees, the government should hold accountable those responsible for creating unnecessary positions and allowing over-employment in the first place.

"Why should employees, who were hired through proper channels, bear the brunt of administrative mismanagement?" Yawar said, urging an investigation into those responsible for authorizing these posts.

Critics of the bill warn that mass layoffs will not only exacerbate unemployment but also lead to economic instability and social unrest in the province. He argue that more effective solutions, such as administrative reforms and improved efficiency, should be explored to address the issue without jeopardizing livelihoods.

PPP has expressed solidarity with the affected employees and called on the provincial government to reconsider its decision. "The welfare of the people must always come first," Yawar said, urging for a more humane and transparent approach to governance.

As the situation unfolds, many are questioning whether this drastic move will ultimately benefit the province or create more challenges for its citizens.

APP/ash/

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Phi ..

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra

7 minutes ago
 Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Kh ..

Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic s ..

35 minutes ago
 Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to sha ..

Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to shape future leaders

37 minutes ago
 Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhi ..

Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2025

37 minutes ago
 Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls ..

Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls for reconciliation

48 minutes ago
 Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in ..

Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in Al Dhafra

1 hour ago
New update for property buyers in Pakistan

New update for property buyers in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate ..

Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate identity

2 hours ago
 China welcomes 'Year of the Snake' with large-scal ..

China welcomes 'Year of the Snake' with large-scale traditional celebrations

3 hours ago
 SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity c ..

SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity challenge

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister discuss strategic ties

3 hours ago
 Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced gove ..

Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced government services: GPSSA

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan