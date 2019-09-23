PPP condemns extension of actions (in aid of civil power) ordinance to entire KP: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday strongly condemned extension of Actions (in aid of civil power) Ordinance, 2019 to entire KP, saying that this ordinance provide excess power to the military to arrest citizens and keep them in detentions

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd September, 2019) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday strongly condemned extension of Actions (in aid of civil power) Ordinance, 2019 to entire KP, saying that this ordinance provide excess power to the military to arrest citizens and keep them in detentions.He said through extension of this ordinance, the government instead of merging Fata into KP has merged KP into Fata.

Bilawal said the Ordinance was in action in Fata and Pata when militancy was at its peak in these Tribal areas.It was thought after Fata merger in KP that the oppressed time has over in the Tribal areas, but extension of Action (in aid of civil power) Ordinance, 2019 reflects that same mid-set is still ruling the province.According to media reports, the KP Actions (in aid of civil power) Ordinance, 2019, which was issued by provincial governor on August 5, is almost a reproduction of two regulations promulgated by the president in 2011 for Fata and Pata through which legal cover was given to several detention centres set up during the military operations in different regions.

PPP chairman said that such actions are against the tall claims of establishing peace and eliminating militancy in the province.

He termed the development two-step back after taking one-step forward.He reaffirmed his commitment to safeguard supremacy of the Constitution and social rights of public. He also said such actions are a clear denial of the role of judiciary and against the decisions of the top court.Bilawal Bhutto said the ruling PTI instead of legislations was running the country through ordinance, adding that there was no surprise in it for them.

He made it clear that the PPP will no more allow such anti-democracy decisions, which cause lawlessness in the country.He directed PPP-KP chapter to call a meeting of the provincial assembly over the extension of this anti-human ordinance in coordination with other political parties.