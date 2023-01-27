Pakistan People's Party Friday strongly condemned the baseless allegations, levelled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against PPP Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari about his involvement in an alleged assassination conspiracy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party Friday strongly condemned the baseless allegations, levelled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against PPP Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari about his involvement in an alleged assassination conspiracy.

In a statement issued here on Friday, PPP Central Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed said that it was an absurd allegation. He said that Imran Niazi was indulging in politics of blackmailing. He said that Niazi was trying to gain importance through dirty allegations against the PPP leadership.

He announced moving the court against Imran Khan over fake and baseless charges.

Rana Farooq Saeed said that the entire PTI group was following narrative of lies, allegations and using dirty language against their opponents. He said that a fake 'Sadiq and Ameen' was creating fake stories on daily basis.

He said that the PPP would not allow the PTI to spread fake news against the PPP leadership.

PPP Central Punjab Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema, Finance Secretary Ahmad Jawad Farooq Rana and other leaders also condemned the PTI leadership for levelling fake allegations.