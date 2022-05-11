UrduPoint.com

PPP Condemns Inhumane Action Against WWB Employees During Peaceful Protest

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2022 | 04:22 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Former President PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Humayun Khan has strongly condemned the inhumane action taken against the staff of Workers Welfare board (WWB) and said that such violence was not seen even in the worst dictatorship.

In a press statement issued here Wednesday, he said snatching the right to peaceful protest by force was state terrorism adding the PPP leadership and workers stand with government employees in favor of their rights.

Hamayun said that despite the scorching heat, the government employees including senior citizens staged a peaceful protest in Peshawar to get their legitimate demands met however they were beaten by the government.

He demanded transparent probe on the incident and said that culprits involved in the action should be brought into court of justice otherwise strong protest alongside WWB's employees would be held.

Hamayun Khan said that PPP was the only party that uphold the rights of public employees in its tenures and accepted all their legitimate demands by increasing 100 percent in salaries. He said that PPP was a poor-friendly political party who always fought for the rights of government employees.

