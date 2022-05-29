UrduPoint.com

PPP Condemns Life Sentence To Kashmiri Leader Yasin Malik

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2022 | 07:40 PM

PPP condemns life sentence to Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Habibullah Shakir on Sunday said that Pakistan would continue to support their Kashmiri brothers in their right to self-determination.

Addressing a press conference here at Multan Press Club, he said Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik was sentenced to life imprisonment and fine of Rs one million was also imposed on him by an Indian court. Shakir strongly condemned the verdict and stated that it should be withdrawn immediately.

The entire Pakistani nation was standing by the Yasin Malik. When Yasin was involved in terror activities then why did seven PM's of India met him, he questioned.

Habibullah Shakir remarked that PPP has always supported the independence of the Kashmiri people. The PPP workers salute the struggle of the Kashmiri people.

On this occasion, PPP workers Saleem Shehzad, Siddique Thaheem, Nadeem Ansari, Mehrooz Shakir and some others were also present.

