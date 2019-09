Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab general secretary Ch Manzoor Ahmad has condemned the murder of three innocent children in Chunian

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :

In a message here on Wednesday, he urged the police and administration to arrest the culprits at the earliest and give them examplery punishment.

He said, these incidents had created a panic in Kasur district and its surroundings.