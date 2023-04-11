Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

PPP Congratulates Nation, Leadership Over Golden Jubilee Celebrations Of Constitution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 05:50 PM

PPP congratulates nation, leadership over golden jubilee celebrations of constitution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Acting Provincial President PPP of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Minister of State Mohammad Ali Shah has congratulated the party leadership, workers and nation over celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of 1973.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the PPP stalwart linked the celebrations of the Constitution's golden jubilee with the realization that by following the Constitution the country could be saved from any threat or crises. He said the PPP under the leadership of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had given a complete Constitution to the country.

Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha said that PPP had a long history of generous services for the promotion of democracy, adding that for this purpose the party had rendered unforgettable sacrifices, always represented the aspirations of the nation and kept public service at top of the priorities.

He said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had laid the foundation stone of the PPP and played a crucial role after the fall of Dhaka in making the nation to stand on its own feet.

Mohammad Ali Shah that through the passage of the eighteen amendment, the PPP had restored the constitution as per the true spirit and also granted powers to small provinces.

The Minister of State said that PPP had laid the foundation stone of the nuclear programme and performed well during its three stints in the government.

He said that after the demise of Nusrart Bhutto and the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto, the party continued its struggle for the restoration of democracy in the country, especially the sacrifices rendered by the latter would be written in golden words.

The PPP provincial chief said that under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, the party was playing its due role in strengthening democracy.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Democracy Nuclear Dhaka Gold From Government Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UAE-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Grou ..

UAE-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses relations with Aze ..

9 minutes ago
 PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM gov ..

PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM govt completes one-year period

38 minutes ago
 Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakist ..

Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakistan: Info Minister

50 minutes ago
 Emirates to offer daily flights to Toronto from 20 ..

Emirates to offer daily flights to Toronto from 20 April

2 hours ago
 The Premiere Of The Play Â«FragiÂ» Took Place In K ..

The Premiere Of The Play Â«FragiÂ» Took Place In Kyrgyzstan

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs organizes Ramadan Suhoor gathering f ..

Dubai Customs organizes Ramadan Suhoor gathering for clients

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.