PPP congratulates nation, leadership over golden jubilee celebrations of constitution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Acting Provincial President PPP of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Minister of State Mohammad Ali Shah has congratulated the party leadership, workers and nation over celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of 1973.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the PPP stalwart linked the celebrations of the Constitution's golden jubilee with the realization that by following the Constitution the country could be saved from any threat or crises. He said the PPP under the leadership of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had given a complete Constitution to the country.

Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha said that PPP had a long history of generous services for the promotion of democracy, adding that for this purpose the party had rendered unforgettable sacrifices, always represented the aspirations of the nation and kept public service at top of the priorities.

He said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had laid the foundation stone of the PPP and played a crucial role after the fall of Dhaka in making the nation to stand on its own feet.

Mohammad Ali Shah that through the passage of the eighteen amendment, the PPP had restored the constitution as per the true spirit and also granted powers to small provinces.

The Minister of State said that PPP had laid the foundation stone of the nuclear programme and performed well during its three stints in the government.

He said that after the demise of Nusrart Bhutto and the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto, the party continued its struggle for the restoration of democracy in the country, especially the sacrifices rendered by the latter would be written in golden words.

The PPP provincial chief said that under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, the party was playing its due role in strengthening democracy.