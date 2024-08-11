PPP considers minorities as equal citizens of Pakistan: Waqar Mehdi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh chapter's General Secretary, Waqar Mehdi, on Sunday said that his party considered non-Muslims equal citizens of Pakistan as enshrined in our Constitution.

In his message, Senator Mehdi said, "President Asif Ali Zardari, during his previous tenure, announced to observe August 11 as National Day for the Minorities."

He said, "PPP always stood by the minorities, and the party had a minority wing."

Waqar Mehdi said, "PPP considers that all citizens living in the country are equal irrespective of their religious thoughts, beliefs, ethnicity, and color, and our constitution also gives them equal status and rights.

"

He said, "PPP has taken revolutionary measures for giving representation to minorities in all decision-making institutions, including assemblies."

He said, "Electing a Christian member as the Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Assembly is a clear reflection of the fact that his party considers minorities as equal citizens of the country."

Mehdi said that on this day, we should make a commitment not to let any injustices be done to our non-Muslim citizens.