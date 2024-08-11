Open Menu

PPP Considers Minorities As Equal Citizens Of Pakistan: Waqar Mehdi

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2024 | 01:20 PM

PPP considers minorities as equal citizens of Pakistan: Waqar Mehdi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh chapter's General Secretary, Waqar Mehdi, on Sunday said that his party considered non-Muslims equal citizens of Pakistan as enshrined in our Constitution.

In his message, Senator Mehdi said, "President Asif Ali Zardari, during his previous tenure, announced to observe August 11 as National Day for the Minorities." 

He said, "PPP always stood by the minorities, and the party had a minority wing."

Waqar Mehdi said, "PPP considers that all citizens living in the country are equal irrespective of their religious thoughts, beliefs, ethnicity, and color, and our constitution also gives them equal status and rights.

"

He said, "PPP has taken revolutionary measures for giving representation to minorities in all decision-making institutions, including assemblies."

 

He said, "Electing a Christian member as the Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Assembly is a clear reflection of the fact that his party considers minorities as equal citizens of the country."

Mehdi said that on this day, we should make a commitment not to let any injustices be done to our non-Muslim citizens.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Minority August Sunday Christian All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

24 hours ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan