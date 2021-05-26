UrduPoint.com
PPP Considers Shehbaz's Stance As That Of PML-N: Shazia Marri

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 04:57 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Information Secretary Shazia Marri Wednesday said her party considered the stance of Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif as the stance of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

The statements of Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi did not have any value, she said in a statement.

Shazia Marri said the nation was waiting when Maryam Nawaz would submit the resignations of legislators to the National Assembly speaker.

"We have stopped the PML-N from committing political suicide for the second time," she claimed.

She said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was constituted by the PPP and it would not allow anyone to dictate their terms.

