PPP Considers Sindh Province As Its Property: Murad Saeed

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 08:59 PM

PPP considers Sindh province as its property: Murad Saeed

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday said that Pakistan People's Party in disguise of democracy has claimed Sindh province as their private property

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday said that Pakistan People's Party in disguise of democracy has claimed Sindh province as their private property.

Talking to media, outside Parliament House, flanked by Parliamentary Secretary Religious Affairs Aftab Jahangir, MNA Aamir Liaqaut Hussain, MNA Captain Jameel Ahmed Khan, MNA Alamgir Khan and MNA Faheem Khan, he said that Sindh government is victimizing opposition.

He said that Uzair Baloch JIT reveals that on whose orders extortion and murders were committed, adding that according to Uzair Baloch JIT report, he also confessed that he had beheaded the people and burnt the bodies by using the police mobile, adding that criminal was inducted in Sindh Police.

Murad Saeed said that a private news channel was attack the other day but nobody was taking name of those involved in the crime, adding that Sama tv reporter was tortured.

He said that federal government would speak about the corruptions in health sector of Sindh.

"When we raise voices about the absence of teachers from schools in Sindh province or say that Sindh development budget went into fake accounts PPP starts crying,"he said.

Earlier, Speaking MNA Captain Jamil Ahmed Khan announced that PTI would organize a protest rally in front of Karachi Press Club on Tuesday.

He said that PPP was victimizing PTI workers. He also criticized role of Sindh police.

He said that snake was deliberately left in the cell under a conspiracy to kill Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Aleem Adil Sheikh.

