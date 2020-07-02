UrduPoint.com
PPP Constitutes Parliamentary Board For Awarding Tickets For GB Election

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 11:10 PM

PPP constitutes parliamentary board for awarding tickets for GB election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party has constituted a parliamentary board headed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the awarding of party tickets to candidates for general elections in Gilgit Baltistan.

Faryal Talpur, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Amjad Hussain Advocate, Syed Mehdi Shah, Engr. Ismail and Muhammed Musa were the members of the board, a notification issued by the PPP Secretariat said on Thursday.

