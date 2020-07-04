PPP constitutes parliamentary board for awarding party tickets in upcoming general election in GB

A Parliamentary Board headed by Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been constituted for awarding party ticket to candidates for general elections in Gilgit Baltistan, on August 18

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :A Parliamentary Board headed by Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been constituted for awarding party ticket to candidates for general elections in Gilgit Baltistan, on August 18.

According to Secretary Information PPP Gilgit Baltistan Sadia Danish, parliamentary board would be comprise of Faryal Talpur, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Amjad Hussain Advocate, Syed Mehdi Shah, Engineer Ismail and Muhammad Musa.

A notification of said committee was issued by PPP Central Secretariat. Sadia said that the PPP leadership decided to distribute tickets in all 24 consistencies of GB .