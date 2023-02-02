PPP constitutes Parliamentary Board for upcoming bye-polls

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Thursday constituted a Parliamentary Board for the upcoming bye-elections on National Assembly seats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Thursday constituted a Parliamentary board for the upcoming bye-elections on National Assembly seats.

The members of the PPP Parliamentary Board included Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, Farhat Ullah Babar, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mahmud, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Mir Changaiz Jamali, and Faisal Karim KundiA notification in that regard was issued from the PPP Chairman's Secretariat by his Political Secretary, Jameel Soomro.