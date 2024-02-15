Open Menu

PPP Contact & Coordination Committee Meets Bilawal

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2024 | 07:09 PM

The members of the contact and coordination committee of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Thursday met with the party Chairman of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The members of the contact and coordination committee of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Thursday met with the party Chairman of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

They briefed Bilawal Bhutto about their meetings with the other political parties, said a press release issued by the party secretariat.

Qamar Zaman Kaira, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, Shuja Khan, Saeed Ghani, Nadeem Afzal Chan and Bahadur Khan Sehar were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Chairman PPP also met with former Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at Zardari House in which the political situation of the country was discussed.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, Syed Naveed Qamar and Sherry Rehman were also present during the meeting.

