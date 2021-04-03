PPP continue to safeguard parliamentary system in country: Zardari

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 08:38 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari has said that the philosophy and ideology of the founder of Pakistan Peoples Party, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is guidance for us and the PPP will continue to safeguard the parliamentary system in the country.

President Zardari said this in a message on the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He said that the Party will never compromise on the principle that people are the source of power.

The Quaid-e-Awam built this nation from the ashes of defeat and gave the downtrodden masses a voice and courage to fight for their rights.

He changed the trend in politics and established the rule of people. He showed the world that the true leader of the people accepts death with grace but does not compromise on principles.

"Today we reiterate our resolve to continue to defend the country and its constitution.

The PPP gave the 1973 constitution and restored it in its original form by the 18th amendment and fulfilled the promise of provincial autonomy made by the Quaid-e-Awam to the people," he added.

The PPP will defeat all the conspiracies against 18th amendment, he vowed.

