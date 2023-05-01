PPP continuously worked to create favorable environment for workers, labourers: Sherry Rehman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman in her message on International Workers' Day said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had continuously worked to create a favorable environment for workers and labourers.

The federal minister took to Twitter to pay tribute to the workers.

Senator Rehman said, "On the occasion of International Workers' Day, I pay tribute to all the workers of the world, including Pakistan. The life of any country and nation is run by the laborers, our working class has a great role in the development and prosperity of our country." The country's business was run by the hard work of the workers, she said, adding, "The Pakistan Peoples Party has always been at the forefront of the struggle for workers' rights." She added that the PPP's manifesto and aim was to make the working class resourceful and empowered.

Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave voice to the marginalized and oppressed workers of the country by introducing the labour policy of 1972, which had a lasting impact, Sherry Rehman said.

After the 18th amendment, the Sindh government had formulated its provincial labour policy, she said.

"We have introduced several labour laws to protect their rights and their welfare. Let's create a fair society for labour rights where every worker is valued and respected. May they be provided with adequate remuneration and safe working conditions," Sherry Rehman added.

The minister called to create a society where every worker had the opportunity to utilize his talents and contribute to the growth and prosperity of our great country.