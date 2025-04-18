PPP convenes meeting to evolve strategy against Mines & Mineral Bill 2025

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Provincial President PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, has called a meeting of the party’s provincial cabinet on Monday, April 21, at the People's Secretariat in Peshawar.

The meeting aims to formulate a strong and coordinated response to the PTI-led provincial government’s recent move to undermine provincial autonomy through the controversial Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines and Minerals Bill 2025.

This bill, recently presented in the KP Assembly, is being viewed by the Pakistan People's Party as a direct violation of the 18th Amendment to the Constitution.

He said that PPP sees this as an effort to centralize authority and weaken the constitutional powers granted to provinces.

During the meeting, the party will outline a comprehensive plan of action, which includes launching a province-wide political awareness campaign, organizing protests, press conferences, public rallies, and engaging digital platforms.

A strategy for strong opposition to the bill both inside and outside the assembly will also be discussed in the meeting.

He said that PPP will initiate contacts with other democratic and nationalist parties to build a joint front against the bill.

Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha will reaffirm the party’s firm stance that the resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa belong to its people and any unconstitutional attempt to transfer control will be foiled with resistance.

He will highlight that the PPP will uphold the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, and will continue to champion the cause of provincial autonomy.

The PPP will also explore legal options to challenge the bill in court and will use all constitutional, democratic, and political means to protect KP’s rights.

The PPP KP chapter chief said that Pakistan People's Party stands ready to lead this struggle from the front. APP/aqk