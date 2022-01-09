UrduPoint.com

PPP Corrupt; PML-N Wants Judges Of Its Choice: Farrukh Habib

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2022 | 07:00 PM

PPP corrupt; PML-N wants judges of its choice: Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has provided complete record of the foreign funding whereas Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is involved in 100 per cent corruption and the PML-N wants judges of its choice in judiciary.

Talking to the media during his visit to Chiniot on Sunday, he said that Imran Khan was the only political leader who had changed the entire political landscape by documenting each and every penny donated by the Pakistanis from inside and outside the country.

Comparing the PTI with other political parties, he said that the PPP had a track record of corruption and the transactions of billions of rupees in the accounts of "Papar Wala" and "Falooday Wala" and it had fully been exposed now.

He said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan decided to purge the country from continuous corruption continuing for the last many decades by the PPP and the PML-N alternatively.

These parties failed to bring a qualitative improvement in the system and now they were trying to put the blame of their blunders on the PTI, which is sincerely struggling to serve masses.

He said that so-called political pundits could not befool masses by criticising the PTI, which had introduced record reforms in the system to facilitate people.

He claimed that political opponents of the PTI were trying to pressurise the state institutions through blatant criticism. Their story of hiring judges had become an open secret and now all state institutions were working within their constitutional ambit, he added.

He said that now the judiciary and other organisations would not help them to usurp the power through negative tactics.

Criticising leakage of audio tape of Maryam Safdar, he said that it had exposed her fascist mentality.

