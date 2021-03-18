UrduPoint.com
PPP Criticized For Uncompleted Sports Complex

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Bilal Ghafar on Thursday took the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) to task for not completing a project of sports Complex for ten years in Qambar-Shahdadkot district.

He said that PPP had not completed the project even after passing 10 years.

Bilal said that cost of the project had reached from Rs2 crore to Rs5 crores.

He alleged that PPP had appointed its favourite contractors as their facilitators.

