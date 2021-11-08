PPP criticizes govt for planning to buy the costliest LNG

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2021) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Monday strongly criticized the government’s plan of buying the costliest LNG for this year.

Taking to Twitter, the PPP while quoting the statement of its leader Senator Taj Haider wrote, “This Government prefers to buy gas at a high rate of $30 plus instead of the $9 per mmcft which the Iranian Gas would have cost,”.

PPP leader Sherry Rehman while terming PTI as ‘incompetent’ government, said that the it was planning to buy the costliest LNG.

She also asked why National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is not launching an inquiry into this matter.

She stated that supply of two cargoes was cancelled by the government earlier and now it was going to buy the costliest LNG.

The PPP leader claimed that government was creating opportunities for mafias through this crisis. She stated that the cargoes were to be delivered on November 20 and 27 but now a single cargo has been purchased at $30.65 MMBTU.

Rehman further said that country is facing a gas crisis from last three year because of government’s incompetency.