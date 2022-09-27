UrduPoint.com

PPP Criticizes Increase In The Prices Of Flour Supply To KP

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2022 | 03:30 PM

PPP criticizes increase in the prices of flour supply to KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan People's Party has expressed its concern over the increase in flour prices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has demanded the Punjab government to supply flour to the province.

This was said by District President of People's Party Razaullah Khan Chaghamati during a meeting here on Tuesday.

He said that the ban on supply of flour by the Punjab government has created a flour crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and demanded immediate withdrawal of this ban.

Besides, while considering various suggestions to activate the party across the district, the meeting decided to complete the organization of the district and all the Constituencies within a month and submit the report in the next meeting.

