PPP criticizing budget without reading it: Haleem Adil

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Parliamentary party leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh Sunday said Pakistan People's Party (PPP) was criticizing the federal budget without reading it

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ):Parliamentary party leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh Sunday said Pakistan People's Party (PPP) was criticizing the federal budget without reading it.

Addressing a press conference, he said last year the federal government paid Rs1500billion for loans obtained by previous governments and this year Rs2700billion were paid in that regard.

He said not a single rupee had been taken as loan from the State Bank of Pakistan by the government.

He said according to reports of Moodys and IMF last year our economy was growing, adding after the coronavirus, the national economy sustained a loss of Rs 3000billion. Despite this, Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a package of Rs1200billion to the poor people.

He said Bilawal should explain what did his government do for the poor people of Sindh, adding the federal government was giving Rs12000 each to 12million families.

He said the federal government gave a spraying airplane one and half months ago to the Sindh government, but it was still parked idle at Sukkur airport.

Its pilots were in Karachi because the Sindh government was not giving fuel for this plane, he added.

He said in this budget only imported cigars, e-cigarettes and chocolates were made costlier and the PPP was not happy.

He said milk, cream, butter, oil, pulses, fruits, vegetables, dry fruits, fish and honey were made cheaper. Vegetable oil, spices, sugar, soybean, LED lights power supply, shoes, agricultural equipment, fertilizer, air travel, computers, and office equipment were made less costlier.

Haleem Adil said withholding tax on marriage hall was withdrawn. Leather, wooden products, carpets, textiles, floor coverings, LPG, tractors, natural gas, thrashers and motorcycles were also made cheaper. He said film industry, photography and cinema equipments were also made cheaper.

He said he would like to ask from Bilawal why people of Thar were dying of thirst.

He said the PPP had tried to play Sindh Card, but the people here were patriotic Pakistanis.

PTI MPAs Raja Azhar, Ali Aziz GG, Shahzad Qureshi, Hunaid Lakhani and others were present.