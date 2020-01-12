PPP damaging Karachi: Shamim

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly and Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Sunday criticized the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), for damaging Karachi.

The PPP had deliberately neglected the Urban areas because they didn't have any mandate of the people these areas, he stated while speaking in a private news channel programe.

The PPP regime had been running the affairs of Sindh and Karachi for the last twelve years, he said adding that they could not provide the basic necessities of life to the masses living miserably there. As per local government act of Sindh, he said the PPP was bound for distribution of funds for development, Unfortunately, he said the leaders of PPP had become failed and lost the popularity among the masses.

Commenting on Mutahida Quomi Movement (MQM), threats to get isolation from Center, he said that some of the issues highlighted by the MQM members are important.

He said that an amount of Rs.25 billion had been allocated in the budget for development projects of Karachi.

In reply to a question, he said the PPP running the Sindh province, could not even manage to handle the Karachi affairs. Everywhere, he said pile of garbage and filthy watercould be observed. The PPP leaders had also ignored the dilapidated condition of roads. Mishandling and mismanagement could be experienced in any project of the province, he added. Firdous Naqvi said that PTI government was taking keen interest in resolving the genuine issues of the people besides development of the province.