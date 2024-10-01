Open Menu

PPP Decides Launching Protest Movement Against KP Govt

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM

PPP decides launching protest movement against KP Govt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to launch a protest movement against the provincial government of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) in the province.

Addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club (PPC) on Tuesday, President PPP KP chapter Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha said that in first instance, a protest demonstration would be staged in front of the provincial assembly.

Those who flanked the provincial president PPP were included president Peshawar Division, Mishabuddin, Deputy Information Secretary, Gohar Inqilabi, MPAs Ahmad Karim Kundi and Arbab Zarak Khan, Zulfikar Afghani, Rashid Wali Khan Afridi and others.

The provincial chief PPP alleged that the provincial government was misusing the provincial resources and hard earned revenue collected from the tax payers on staging protest demonstrations and public meetings, which was sheer injustice with the people of the province.

He said that the people of the province have not mandated the PTI government to misuse their resources on staging ‘Dharna’ (sit-ins) rather they had mandated it for maintaining peace.

He said that they will not allow them to misuse the provincial resources for the achievement of their political goals any further.

He was also critical of non-serious statements of the KP Chief Minister that he will bring revolution and tit-for-tat response to lathi charge and lawful tactics against protestors. He added that the KP chief minister is playing a dangerous game of fitting the province against the Federal and provincial governments.

He termed the KP chief minister a mentally sick person and said that they would not let the people of the province at his mercy and vowed to raise voice over the deteriorating law and order situation and other issues faced by the people.

Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha said that to prevent the provincial government from further misuse of the resources, they had decided to stage a protest demo in front of the provincial assembly and if it still failed in bringing positive change in its behavior then in next phase they will stage protest in front of the Chief Minister’s House.

