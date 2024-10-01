PPP Decides Launching Protest Movement Against KP Govt
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to launch a protest movement against the provincial government of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) in the province.
Addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club (PPC) on Tuesday, President PPP KP chapter Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha said that in first instance, a protest demonstration would be staged in front of the provincial assembly.
Those who flanked the provincial president PPP were included president Peshawar Division, Mishabuddin, Deputy Information Secretary, Gohar Inqilabi, MPAs Ahmad Karim Kundi and Arbab Zarak Khan, Zulfikar Afghani, Rashid Wali Khan Afridi and others.
The provincial chief PPP alleged that the provincial government was misusing the provincial resources and hard earned revenue collected from the tax payers on staging protest demonstrations and public meetings, which was sheer injustice with the people of the province.
He said that the people of the province have not mandated the PTI government to misuse their resources on staging ‘Dharna’ (sit-ins) rather they had mandated it for maintaining peace.
He said that they will not allow them to misuse the provincial resources for the achievement of their political goals any further.
He was also critical of non-serious statements of the KP Chief Minister that he will bring revolution and tit-for-tat response to lathi charge and lawful tactics against protestors. He added that the KP chief minister is playing a dangerous game of fitting the province against the Federal and provincial governments.
He termed the KP chief minister a mentally sick person and said that they would not let the people of the province at his mercy and vowed to raise voice over the deteriorating law and order situation and other issues faced by the people.
Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha said that to prevent the provincial government from further misuse of the resources, they had decided to stage a protest demo in front of the provincial assembly and if it still failed in bringing positive change in its behavior then in next phase they will stage protest in front of the Chief Minister’s House.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow
Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story
No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal Bhutto to visit Peshawar next week3 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Private Schools Association calls on Education Minister3 minutes ago
-
PYCA organized awareness workshop in Quetta13 minutes ago
-
PML-N put country on right track: Minister13 minutes ago
-
HQM seeks commissioner’s intervention to end strike13 minutes ago
-
847 students graduated from RWU14 minutes ago
-
ACS Rabbani for preservation of city's historical sites, cultural heritage23 minutes ago
-
Annular solar eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan: PMD23 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt implements steps to combat extremism, radicalisation: CM Murad23 minutes ago
-
Alumni executive forum holds inaugural meeting at UoS23 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather forecast for Sindh23 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker urges Muslim Ummah to unite, promote Islam's true message globally23 minutes ago