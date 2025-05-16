Open Menu

PPP Decides Staging Strong Protest Against Corruption, Lawlessness In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 11:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A meeting of ticket holders of Pakistan (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held here at the Governor House, Peshawar with Provincial President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha in the chair on Friday.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi attended the meeting as special guest.

The party ticket holders presented their proposals regarding the Soba Bachao (Save the Province) Campaign against the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on May 26 and it was decided to bring this protest to the fore in a full-fledged manner.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi said that the PPP has reservations regarding the public issues with the Federal government. The party's central leadership is serious in this regard saying he fully appreciate the feelings and sentiments of the workers and leaders of the party.

He paid tributes to the provincial president for calling a meeting of ticket holders and for his decision regarding ‘Save the Province’ campaign.

Beside other unanimously passed resolutions, the meeting also saluted the brilliant performance and victory of the armed forces of Pakistan in the Operation Banyan Al-Marsoos.

The resolutions stated that the party acknowledge the martyrdom of the soldiers and civilians during the operation and pray for the elevation of their eternal ranks, and also pay tributes to their families.

The role of the Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for defending Pakistan, including the Kashmir issue, in the international media during Operation Banyan Al-Marsoos was hailed as a source of pride for the nation and the party.

The issues of the lawlessness and corruption by the provincial government in the province also come under discussion during the meeting and strongly condemned the corruption, lawlessness and dismissal of government employees by the provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and termed the overthrowing of the provincial government essential for the salvage of the province.

The meeting declared the ‘Save the Province’ protest against the provincial government in Peshawar on May 26 as the best decision in the interest of the province.

Through another resolution, the participants of the meeting reiterate full confidence in the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the party’s provincial president Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha.

