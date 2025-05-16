PPP Decides Staging Strong Protest Against Corruption, Lawlessness In KP
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 11:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A meeting of ticket holders of Pakistan (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held here at the Governor House, Peshawar with Provincial President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha in the chair on Friday.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi attended the meeting as special guest.
The party ticket holders presented their proposals regarding the Soba Bachao (Save the Province) Campaign against the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on May 26 and it was decided to bring this protest to the fore in a full-fledged manner.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi said that the PPP has reservations regarding the public issues with the Federal government. The party's central leadership is serious in this regard saying he fully appreciate the feelings and sentiments of the workers and leaders of the party.
He paid tributes to the provincial president for calling a meeting of ticket holders and for his decision regarding ‘Save the Province’ campaign.
Beside other unanimously passed resolutions, the meeting also saluted the brilliant performance and victory of the armed forces of Pakistan in the Operation Banyan Al-Marsoos.
The resolutions stated that the party acknowledge the martyrdom of the soldiers and civilians during the operation and pray for the elevation of their eternal ranks, and also pay tributes to their families.
The role of the Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for defending Pakistan, including the Kashmir issue, in the international media during Operation Banyan Al-Marsoos was hailed as a source of pride for the nation and the party.
The issues of the lawlessness and corruption by the provincial government in the province also come under discussion during the meeting and strongly condemned the corruption, lawlessness and dismissal of government employees by the provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and termed the overthrowing of the provincial government essential for the salvage of the province.
The meeting declared the ‘Save the Province’ protest against the provincial government in Peshawar on May 26 as the best decision in the interest of the province.
Through another resolution, the participants of the meeting reiterate full confidence in the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the party’s provincial president Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP decides staging strong protest against corruption, lawlessness in KP6 minutes ago
-
Rana urges opposition to play role for economic, country’s development6 minutes ago
-
Tehreek-e-Jawaan leads victory march in Rawalpindi6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan invincible, will respond forcefully to any aggression: Sarfraz Bugti6 minutes ago
-
Special ceremony at martyrs' memorial celebrates Pakistani forces success in Operation Bunyan-um Mar ..6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan armed forces responded India with powerful reply: Governor Kundi16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan emerging as resilient, powerful nation: Khel Das16 minutes ago
-
AJK PM hails Pakistan Army's historic victory over India16 minutes ago
-
Pakistani nation demonstrates unity, strength on Youm-e-Tashakur: Muqam16 minutes ago
-
Youth known as Nation’s strengths & hope: Dr. Hamira Tariq16 minutes ago
-
Candles lighted to mark Youm-e-Tashakur16 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti pays rich tribute to martyrs of armed forces on Youm-e Tashakur56 minutes ago