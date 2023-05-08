UrduPoint.com

PPP Decides To Activate Social Media Wing

Published May 08, 2023

PPP decides to activate social media wing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to activate its social media wing to disseminate its message to the people in an effective manner.

In this connection, the party is going to organize a Digital Social Media Conference here tomorrow (Tuesday), central and provincial leadership of the party will address the participants of the conference.

In this regard, Secretary Information PPP KP, Amjad Khan Afridi, Gohar Inqilabi and divisional secretary information Peshawar, Tariq Rahim visited Grandeur Lounge, Hassan Ghari and reviewed arrangements for the event.

Talking to the media, Amjad Khan Afridi said that the conference is part of a series of similar successful events held in Sindh, Lahore, Multan and Quetta.

The purpose of the conference is to impart training to the party activists and activate the social media wing of the party to disseminate the popular message of the party to the people at the grass-roots level.

