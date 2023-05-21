UrduPoint.com

PPP Decides To Begin Mass Contact Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2023 | 07:10 PM

PPP decides to begin mass contact campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Peshawar Division has decided to start a mass contact campaign and directed office bearers and workers to begin preparations for general elections.

The decision was taken in a meeting held with Divisional President Liaquat Shabab in the chair here on Sunday.

Besides, City President, Zulfikar Afghani and general secretary Zulfikar Awan, general secretary District Peshawar, Khalid Khan Achar, Hazrat Wali, Shah Rehman Shinwari and Jangraiz Mohmand, other party leaders and workers also attended.

The participants of the meeting decided to activate workers, particularly disgruntled ones, and bring ideological and sincere workers of the party to the forefront. The meeting also decided to address the grievances of disgruntled workers while the task to bring ideological workers was given to district leadership.

The divisional president directed the completion of the organizational matters of all tiers from the district, tehsil, constituency, union council and wards to neighbourhood council levels as soon as possible.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, Liaquat Shabab and others commended the role of the ideological workers from the Peshawar division. He urged all ideological party workers to play their due role in organizing, activating and strengthening the party.

He said a mass contact campaign to organize party workers in all districts of the division would begin soon and no lethargy would be tolerated in this regard.

