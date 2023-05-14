PPP decides to fully participate in allied parties' sit-in

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Secretary Information, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Amjad Khan Afridi has said that the party would fully participate in the sit-in of the allied political parties outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club (PPC) on Sunday, he said that convey of the party workers under the leadership of the provincial president, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha will leave the provincial capital for the sit-in on Monday.

Besides, duty provincial secretary information, Gohar Inqilabi, president PPP district Peshawar Malik Saeed Khan, provincial president People's Students Federation (PSF), Rashid Afridi and divisional secretary information, Tariq Rahim were also present on the occasion.

Amjad Afridi said that the conveys of the party workers from Peshawar, Malakand, Mardan and Hazara divisions and southern districts will join main procession at Charsadda, Rashakai, Swabi, Hazara and Hakla Interchanges of Motorway.

The PPP leaders condemned the violent protests and attacks on the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Pakistan Army and ransacking and putting on fire other sensitive installations.

They said the attack on GHQ is terrorism and demanded registration of high treason case against PTI leadership.

They were also critical of the alleged soft corner of the superior judiciary towards the PTI leadership and said that destruction which could not be committed to the country by the enemy during a long period of 75 years was inflicted in a single day.

Similarly, regarding the ransacking and damaging of the Radio Pakistan Building Peshawar and other public and private properties, they demanded action against the provincial leadership of PTI including former members of the National and provincial assemblies from the province.

They further criticized the performance of the previous 9 years government of PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that due to incompetency and ineptness, the province today is lacking funds for payment of monthly salaries to employees and pensions to retired employees.

They said that PPP will not allow the use of the national institutes to benefit one individual and will join hands with state institutions to strengthen the country. They urged the party workers to fully participate in the movement.