PPP Decisions Crack Up Pakistan Democratic Movement: Qureshi

Wed 30th December 2020 | 02:54 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday while calling the opposition's narrative a plethora of antitheses, said the decisions made by Pakistan Peoples Party had cracked up the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)

"The decision-making power in Peoples Party lies with Asif Ali Zardari who has announced his verdict. Bilawal is just a showpiece. PPP has shattered the PDM's narrative," he remarked in a statement.

He said the PPP's Central Executive Committee had exposed the differences with the PDM while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam were already on different courses.

Mentioning the PPP's decisions of contesting the Senate and bye-elections, the foreign minister asked the party to give up harping the resignation from assemblies.

Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan would never resign on the opposition's demand and that those who were earlier about to tender their own resignations from assemblies had now changed the narrative to seek PM's resignation.

"The fact is that the PPP is unwilling to sacrifice their government in Sindh. They (PPP) will never resign otherwise they will never have desired to take part in bye-poll," he stated.

He said the PPP had linked the long march with the return of Nawaz Sharif which also showed their non-seriousness.

He said he had already called the PDM an unnatural alliance which could not work for long.

Rubbishing the opposition's criticism, the foreign minister said neither the government had arrested PML-N leader Khawaja Asif nor it was done on its behest rather National Accountability Bureau had acted as an independent institution.

