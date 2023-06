PPP declare names of Mayor, Deputy Mayor

After the approval of Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari names for Chairmen, vice chairmen of one district council, one Municipal corporation and 11 town committees have been declared

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :After the approval of Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Names for Chairmen, vice chairmen of one district council, one Municipal corporation and 11 town committees have been declared.

According to details, Mir Anwar Ali Khan Talpur has been nominated as Chairman District council, Mir Ahmed Khan Talpur as Vice Chairman while for the slot of Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori has been nominated and Deputy Mayor Junaid Buland nominated for Municipal Corporation Mirpurkhas. Chairman Syed Shazal Ali Shah and Vice Chairman Nisar Ahmed Gujjar nominated for Town Municipal Corporation Khadim Ali Shah, Hajan Panhor and Vice Chairman Wali Mohammad Narejo nominated for Town Municipal Mir Sher Mohammad Talpur.

Chairman Noor Mohammad Mendhru and Vice Chairman for Town Committee Nokot Chairman Muhammad Azim Chandio nominated. Chairman Mir Kamran Talpur and Vice Chairman Muhammad Zafar Arain nominated for Town Committee Jhadu. Chairman Rukhsana Shar and Vice Chairman Muhammad Ismail Sheikh nominated for Town Committee Hangurno. Chairman Ali Hassan Khan and Vice Chairman Mian Amjad Saeed nominated for Town Committee Kot Ghulam Muhammad. Chairman Mir Zulfiqar Talpur and Vice Chairman Muhammad Hanif Arain nominated for Town Committee Degree. Town Committee Tando Jan Muhammad Chairman Qazi Noor Muhammad Sand and Vice Chairman Muhammad Shahzad Hussain nominated Town Committee Mirwah Gorchani nominated Chaudhry Ehsanul Haq and Vice Chairman Hiralal.