UrduPoint.com

PPP Declares Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Chairmen Of TMCs Candidates

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2023 | 09:10 PM

PPP declares Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Chairmen of TMCs candidates

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has declared the names of the candidates who would contest for the slots of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and for Chairmen of 7 out of 9 Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs) of HMC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has declared the Names of the candidates who would contest for the slots of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and for Chairmen of 7 out of 9 Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs) of HMC.

According to the details shared by the PPP's local sources here on Monday, the PPP had nominated Kashif Shoro and Sagheer Qureshi as the candidates for Mayor and Deputy Mayor of HMC.

Shoro is a brother of Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro and he also formerly headed Municipal Committee Qasimabad as its chairman.

Qureshi, meanwhile, is the president of PPP Hyderabad district who has not been elected as chairman or vice chairman from any Union Committee of the HMC.

The PPP had won 100 out of 160 seats of Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of HMC while after addition of the 53 reserved seats the party position in the HMC stands at 153 out of the house consisting of 241 members.

The party is set to elect its Mayor and Deputy Mayor with a thumping majority.

The PPP had also announced the candidates for the 7 TMCs where the party had won majority seats while the 2 TMCs went to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The PPP's candidates for the seats of Chairman and Vice Chairman in TMC Nerukot are Manthar Ali Jatoi and Malik Usman, respectively.

In TMC Mian Sarfaraz the Chairman will be Mustafa Bilal and Vice Chairman Fayaz Shah whole in TMC Sachal Sarmast Chairman will be Taj Wali Khan and Vice Chairman Abdul Jabbar Jatoi.

The party has announced the names of Umair Chandio and Mehar Ali Deshak for Chairman and Vice Chairman for TMC Hussainabad and Abdul Shakoor Dars and Haji Abdul Sattar Soomro as Chairman and Vice Chairman for TMC Qasimabad.

Badar Ahmed Memon has been nominated as Chairman and Syed Shafqat Ali Shah as Vice Chairman of TMC Tando Jam.

In TMC Tando Fazal the candidate for Chairman is Noor M Thebo and Vice Chairman Mir Ali Ahmed Talpur.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Hyderabad Mehar Jatoi Qasimabad Tando Jam Taj Wali Pakistan Peoples Party From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Marine Sports to use AI in marine sports d ..

Sharjah Marine Sports to use AI in marine sports development

14 minutes ago
 RTA marks World Environment Day, encourages indivi ..

RTA marks World Environment Day, encourages individuals to reduce carbon emissio ..

14 minutes ago
 Air Arabia plans to double its current fleet capac ..

Air Arabia plans to double its current fleet capacity within next 12 months: Gro ..

15 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s DET reaffirms commitment to raising D ..

Dubai&#039;s DET reaffirms commitment to raising Dubai’s status as sustainable ..

15 minutes ago
 China&#039;s pursuit of unified domestic market be ..

China&#039;s pursuit of unified domestic market beneficial for foreign investors ..

15 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance announces Cabinet Decision on ..

Ministry of Finance announces Cabinet Decision on Determination of Non-Resident ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.