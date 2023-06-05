PPP declares Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Chairmen of TMCs candidates

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has declared the names of the candidates who would contest for the slots of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and for Chairmen of 7 out of 9 Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs) of HMC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has declared the Names of the candidates who would contest for the slots of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and for Chairmen of 7 out of 9 Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs) of HMC.

According to the details shared by the PPP's local sources here on Monday, the PPP had nominated Kashif Shoro and Sagheer Qureshi as the candidates for Mayor and Deputy Mayor of HMC.

Shoro is a brother of Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro and he also formerly headed Municipal Committee Qasimabad as its chairman.

Qureshi, meanwhile, is the president of PPP Hyderabad district who has not been elected as chairman or vice chairman from any Union Committee of the HMC.

The PPP had won 100 out of 160 seats of Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of HMC while after addition of the 53 reserved seats the party position in the HMC stands at 153 out of the house consisting of 241 members.

The party is set to elect its Mayor and Deputy Mayor with a thumping majority.

The PPP had also announced the candidates for the 7 TMCs where the party had won majority seats while the 2 TMCs went to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The PPP's candidates for the seats of Chairman and Vice Chairman in TMC Nerukot are Manthar Ali Jatoi and Malik Usman, respectively.

In TMC Mian Sarfaraz the Chairman will be Mustafa Bilal and Vice Chairman Fayaz Shah whole in TMC Sachal Sarmast Chairman will be Taj Wali Khan and Vice Chairman Abdul Jabbar Jatoi.

The party has announced the names of Umair Chandio and Mehar Ali Deshak for Chairman and Vice Chairman for TMC Hussainabad and Abdul Shakoor Dars and Haji Abdul Sattar Soomro as Chairman and Vice Chairman for TMC Qasimabad.

Badar Ahmed Memon has been nominated as Chairman and Syed Shafqat Ali Shah as Vice Chairman of TMC Tando Jam.

In TMC Tando Fazal the candidate for Chairman is Noor M Thebo and Vice Chairman Mir Ali Ahmed Talpur.