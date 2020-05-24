UrduPoint.com
PPP Dedicates Eid 2020 To Doctors, Nurses, Health Workers, Martyrs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 12:51 AM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday said the party has decided to dedicate Eid to the doctors, nurses, health workers and martyrs this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday said the party has decided to dedicate Eid to the doctors, nurses, health workers and martyrs this year.

In a video message, he said, "We are celebrating Eid this year at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has engulfed the entire world and We are also saddened by the plane crash yesterday in Karachi.

"He appealed the nation to celebrate Eid with sobriety and simplicity. He also asked people to dedicate Eid this year to the doctors and paramedics - the real heroes - as they were risking their own lives to save the lives of their fellow citizens.

Bilawal asked the people to celebrate Eid at their homes and go for Eid prayer following the standard operating procedures.

