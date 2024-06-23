Open Menu

PPP Defends Operation Azm-e-Istehkam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2024 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Raja Pervez Ashraf, former speaker National Assembly and President of Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab, declared on Sunday that the PPP would thwart any attempts to make the 'Operation Azm-e-Istehkam' controversial.

Addressing a press conference here, he emphasised that Parliament remains the supreme institution and called on the opposition to respect its sanctity.

He criticised the opposition for what he described as an undemocratic stance on key national issues. He reiterated the importance of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam in the fight against extremism and terrorism, underscoring its necessity for national security. He noted, "Parliament is a forum for positive debate, not for personal attacks and slander."

He affirmed the PPP’s commitment to its parliamentary role, ensuring active participation in addressing every national issue through constructive dialogue and responsible governance.

