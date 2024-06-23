PPP Defends Operation Azm-e-Istehkam
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Raja Pervez Ashraf, former speaker National Assembly and President of Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab, declared on Sunday that the PPP would thwart any attempts to make the 'Operation Azm-e-Istehkam' controversial.
Addressing a press conference here, he emphasised that Parliament remains the supreme institution and called on the opposition to respect its sanctity.
He criticised the opposition for what he described as an undemocratic stance on key national issues. He reiterated the importance of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam in the fight against extremism and terrorism, underscoring its necessity for national security. He noted, "Parliament is a forum for positive debate, not for personal attacks and slander."
He affirmed the PPP’s commitment to its parliamentary role, ensuring active participation in addressing every national issue through constructive dialogue and responsible governance.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first against USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rain with winds, thunderstorm predicted in Lahore5 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Domki terms budget 2024-25 as people-friendly5 minutes ago
-
Seed balls experiment converts Khanpur forest into dense plantation, efforts underway to launch init ..15 minutes ago
-
MEPCO nabs 109 electricity pilferers15 minutes ago
-
Dairy unit sealed, 1800-litre expired cream discarded35 minutes ago
-
Eight illegal arm holders arrested in successful operation35 minutes ago
-
PA meeting convened for Monday35 minutes ago
-
Police conduct 278 raids on drug-dealers' hideouts45 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 9 drug peddlers45 minutes ago
-
Dolphin Squad arrests head of car thief gang45 minutes ago
-
IGP releases Rs 600,000 medical funds for cops45 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers stress for revised tax mechanism to minimize miseries of common man55 minutes ago