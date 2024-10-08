PPP delegation calls on PM

A delegation of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed important national and political issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) A delegation of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed important national and political issues.

The delegation included Syed Naveed Qamar, a Member of the National Assembly, Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, President Asif Ali Zardari's role in the All Parties Conference (APC) and strengthening of democracy in the country was appreciated.

The meeting also discussed in detail the joint working group for Pakistan's assistance to the Palestinians.

The participation of all political parties in the APC convened on Monday for the Palestinians was welcomed. The entire Pakistani nation was united to help their unarmed Palestinian brothers and sisters who were victims of the Israeli

atrocities.