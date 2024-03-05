PPP Delegation Calls On PM; Assures Support To Govt For Economic Stability
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) A delegation of Pakistan Peoples Party led by former President Asif Ali Zardari and party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wherein they assured the government of the party's support for the country's economic stability.
The delegation, which also comprised Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah, congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office of the prime minister and expressed good wishes for him.
Asif Ali Zardari assured the prime minister that the PPP would stand alongside the government to achieve the economic stability, progress and prosperity of the country.
Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked Allah Almighty as well as the people of Pakistan for giving him another opportunity to serve Pakistan.
He also expressed gratitude to the coalition parties in the parliament for reposing trust in him, reiterating his resolve to work tirelessly for the country's progress and prosperity.
Senator Ishaq Dar, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar and former Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi also attended the meeting.
