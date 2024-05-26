PPP Delegation Calls On PM Shehbaz Sharif
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) A delegation of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sunday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters of mutual concern.
The delegation included former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, and Sherry Rehman.
During the meeting, the participants exchanged views on the overall political situation of the country.
They also discussed the upcoming budget 2024-25.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minster for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Advisor to PM on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, and Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarrar also attended the meeting.
