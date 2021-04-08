UrduPoint.com
PPP Delegation Discusses Political Affairs With ANP

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :A delegation of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Thursday visited Walli Bagh, Charsadda and met with Awami National Party leaders including Aimal Wali Khan, Mian Iftikhar Hussain and Sardar Hussain Babak.

According to ANP sources, the PPP delegation comprised of Sherry Rehman, Nayyar Bukhari, Humayun Khan and Faisal Karim Kundi.

The delegation inquired after the health of ANP Chief, Asfandyar Wali Khan and wished him early recovery.

Both the PPP and ANP leaders also discussed matters pertaining to personal interest and political situation of the country.

It merits a mention here that ANP had announced separation from Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) some days ago and said it would no longer be part of the hijacked PDM. On the other hand PPP was also not happy with ongoing matters taking place in PDM.

