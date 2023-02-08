PPP delegation from Chitral calls on Kundi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :A delegation from Chitral led by former provincial minister Saleem Khan on Wednesday met with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi and Minister of State Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha to discuss the issues in District Upper and Lower Chitral.

The delegation discussed the electrification of Upper Chitral, the inclusion of poor families in the Benazir Income Support Program, work on three major roads of Chitral, and other public issues in the meeting that took place in Islamabad.

The ministers spoke with Pesco and NHA officials regarding the electricity and road issues and assured the delegation that the problems will be solved.

The delegation also discussed preparations for the upcoming election and the People's Party's positive role in solving the problems of the people.