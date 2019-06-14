PPP delegation meets Akhtar Mengal

A high level delegation of PPP held meeting with Sardar Akhtar Mengal during which they tried to convince him for joining the opposition

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) A high level delegation of PPP held meeting with Sardar Akhtar Mengal during which they tried to convince him for joining the opposition.PPP delegation under the leadership of Khursheed Shah met with Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Friday.

During the meeting PPP tried to convince Mengal to join opposition but he presented conditions for joining opposition alliance.Mengal said that an agreement should be signed for his demands as government showed no progress towards his conditions.He said if his conditions are accepted then he will join opposition.