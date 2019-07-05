PPP Delegation Meets Chief Election Commissioner
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 12:05 AM
A Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) delegation on Thursday met the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to apprise him about the reservations on the imposition of Section 144 in the merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
The imposition of Section 144 had affected the election campaign for 16 provincial assembly seats of tribal districts, PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari told newsmen after meeting the CEC.
He said they submitted a written application to CEC in that regard.
PPP Secretary Information Dr Nafeesa Shah was also present.