PPP Delegation Meets Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2022 | 10:07 PM

A PPP delegation led by MPA Hasan Murtaza called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday at his office in which they discussed the political situation and condemned undemocratic tactics of the PTI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :A PPP delegation led by MPA Hasan Murtaza called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday at his office in which they discussed the political situation and condemned undemocratic tactics of the PTI.

The meeting paid homage to the sacrifice of Constable Kamal Ahmad and the CM vowed that the accused would be brought under the ambit of the law and the responsible would not escape from the grip of the law.

Hamza Shahbaz also met with the families of nine persons who were killed in a gang firing on October 10, 2021, in Rahim Yar Khan. Assuring justice to Zulfiqar Ali and Salman, the CM said that it was his duty to provide justice to them.

Unfortunately, seven months passed and the accused had not been caught, he said and assured that the accused would be brought to justice by conducting a coordinated operation in collaboration with the line departments.

Action would be initiated against all types of gangs in Punjab under the policy of zero tolerance, the CM concluded.

The delegation included Makhdoom Usman Ahmad Mahmood, Sardar Mumtaz Ali and Shahzad Saeed Cheema. Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Zeeshan Rafiq and others were also present.

