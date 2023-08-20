Open Menu

PPP Delegation Visits Jaranwala, Expresses Sympathy With Christian Affectees

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2023 | 10:00 PM

PPP delegation visits Jaranwala, expresses sympathy with Christian affectees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :A delegation of senior politicians of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has visited Jaranwala here on Sunday and expressed sympathy with the people of the Christian community affected in August 16 tragedy.

The delegation comprising of former Chairman Senate Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi, former Federal ministers Sherry Rehman, Rana Farooq Saeed and Nadeem Afzal Chan went to Christian Colony and condemned the riotous incident in Jaranwala.

They appreciated the government's efforts for rehabilitation of the affectees and demanded indiscriminate action against those responsible for this tragedy.

Speaking on the occasion, Sherry Rehman said that Pakistan People's Party strongly condemned Jaranwala incident and said that the minorities had equal rights in Pakistan and the whole nation was saddened due to Jaranwala tragedy.

She said that some elements had tried to disrupt peace in the country. Therefore, the accused involved in this incident should be severely punished.

The delegation inspected the churches and houses burnt during Jaranwala riots and met the affected families.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Senate Riots Nayyar Hussain Bukhari Sherry Rehman Jaranwala Faisal Karim Kundi August Sunday Christian Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

MBRF supports UAE’s sustainability journey by fo ..

MBRF supports UAE’s sustainability journey by fostering innovation and knowled ..

9 minutes ago
 Spain snatch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup title

Spain snatch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup title

1 hour ago
 Youth unleash creativity in Sharjah&#039;s inspiri ..

Youth unleash creativity in Sharjah&#039;s inspiring summer programme

2 hours ago
 EDIT ERC inaugurates housing project in Syria

EDIT ERC inaugurates housing project in Syria

3 hours ago
 Dubai Youth Council organises Youth Circle to disc ..

Dubai Youth Council organises Youth Circle to discuss vital sustainability issue ..

4 hours ago
 Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emir ..

Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emirati-Ethiopian friendship, coop ..

5 hours ago
Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

5 hours ago
 UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE ..

UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE&#039;s bright record of givin ..

8 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on he ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on her country&#039;s National Day

8 hours ago
 DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 ch ..

DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 children ready for school

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan